LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Lenawee County police officer is off the job over several child sexual assault charges.

Officer Michael Couture was fired from the Milan Police Department and from his part-time role with the Clinton Police Department, according to Lenconnect.com.

Couture is accused of sexual misconduct from an incident back in 2008 involving a minor younger than 13.

Couture is out on a $250,000 bond.