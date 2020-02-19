MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police is looking for two suspects involved in a "quick-change" scam that happened in December at the Stop & Go gas station on Telegraph Road.

Police want to identify the two men caught on camera on Dec. 31 stealing money from the gas station.

Police say the men were able to steal money from the gas station using a scheme commonly known as a quick-change scam, where a combination of confusion and distraction is used to overload the cashier as the suspects steal money.

The suspects are described as black males who appear to be in their mid-forties.

One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a tan winter hat, a grey beanie and glasses at the time, while the other was wearing black pants, a blue hoodie and glasses.

Police believe the men are also the suspects of a similar scam conducted at the Tim Horton's in Dundee on Dec. 30.

Anyone who knows who they are should call Trooper Jonathan Taylor at 734-242-3500.

