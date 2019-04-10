MENTOR, Ohio — Hours after an attack by a student against another inside the halls of Mentor High School, a rumored threat of potential violence has caused officials to close the school on Friday.

Police have told Mentor school officials that there is no credible threat, however in the interest of safety, the decision was made on Thursday night to close on Friday to allow the investigation to be completed.

Here was the letter sent to Mentor Schools parents and guardians:

We are writing this evening to inform you that Mentor High School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, October 4 as we investigate rumors, with the help of the Mentor Police Department, of a threat of potential violence made toward Mentor High School. At this time, police say there is no credible information that there is a safety risk at Mentor High. Still, because the investigation is ongoing, we are making the decision to close in the interest of safety. This closure is for Mentor High School only. Also, to help ease concern, we will have extra police presence around the district at all of our other schools tomorrow. Again, tomorrow’s closure is for Mentor High School only.

Many students and parents have provided helpful information throughout the evening that we have shared with police to assist in the investigation. As you know our See Something, Say Something philosophy is key to maintaining safe learning environments and we are grateful for your diligent reporting. Thank you.

Mentor Police have also posted the following on its Facebook page:

The rumored threat of violence comes on the heels of what is being called an 'aggressive attack' by one 17-year-old female student against another at Mentor High School on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 A.M. in a hallway outside a classroom. According to Principal Jason Crowe, no weapons were involved, "but it was an aggressive attack that caused injury."

The victim student was transported to Lake West Hospital. Police say she was treated and released. The student suspect was taken into custody by Mentor Police's School Resource Officer and later released to her mother.

Mentor Police say charges against the student will be filed in Lake County Juvenile Court.