Monroe Co. Sheriff searching for 2 men wanted for questioning in relation to attempted murder of teen girl

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted for questioning in connection to the attempted murder and shooting of a teenage girl.

The incident occurred Feb. 1 in Frenchtown Twp.

Along with the teenage girl that was critically injured, another teenage girl sustained minor injuries from a bullet graze.

Officers are searching for Kelvin Lamont Harris, Jr., also known as "40" or "40 cal" and Austin A-Kouri Watkins, who goes by "2 Times" or "Austin 2 Times."

Harris currently has a warrant for three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Watkins also has a warrant out for absconder, which is issued when a probationer or parolee fails to report to their assigned probation or parole office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 734-240-7572.