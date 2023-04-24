Memphis basketball player Shutes charged with punching BGSU guard appears in court

Shutes was charged with assault after a postgame incident last month.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A former Memphis women's basketball player accused of punching a former Bowling Green State player last month appeared in court Monday morning.

Jamirah Shutes was in Bowling Green Municipal Court for a pretrial appearance. A judge released her on an own recognizance bond with two conditions: Shutes can have no contact with the alleged victim, Elissa Brett, and she cannot cause or threaten harm to others.

The case was continued to May 22.

Brett, a former Falcons guard, appeared to be punched in the handshake line by Shutes following a WNIT game in BG on March 23. The two appeared to exchange words before the incident.

Shutes was charged with assault later that week and pleaded not guilty.

Brett announced her commitment to the University of Michigan last week as a grad transfer. Shutes played as a fifth-year senior last year, meaning she has no eligibility remaining at Memphis.