Victim in Hancock County homicide identified; no suspects in custody

Deputies responded Tuesday to the scene in the Village of McComb for a death investigation. Following preliminary autopsy results, the death was ruled a homicide.

The victim of a Hancock County homicide was identified by the sheriff's office on Friday.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the scene at 200 E. Perrin Ave. in the Village of McComb just after 7 p.m. for a death investigation.

Following the release of preliminary autopsy results, the death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

A search warrant was executed at the scene on Friday. Authorities identified the victim as 44-year-old Sebastian Hernandez of McComb. However, no suspects have been named.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was assisted in their search by the Findlay Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.