Drugs believed to be contributing factor in McComb crash with 7-year-old passenger

Drug use is suspected to be a factor in a crash that occurred with a child in the backseat Thursday, Hancock County sheriff's deputies say.

The sheriff's office received a report about a reckless vehicle on SR 186, just north of US 224. The caller told deputies the vehicle had driven off into a field and through a stop sign.

While searching the area, the sheriff's office received another report that a vehicle matching the description had crashed on Park St. near Merrimont Dr. in McComb.

Following an investigation, deputies learned that Reyna A. Ortega of Findlay was traveling south on Park St. before going off the west side of the road, striking a cable box and a telephone pole.

Alicia D. Sigler of McComb was a passenger, along with a 7-year-old child.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies noticed indicators of drug use and the canine officer, Charlie, was deployed. Charlie made a positive alert and drug paraphernalia was found in the search.

Ortega was issued a citation for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), driving under suspension and failure to control. A minor misdemeanor citation was also issued for drug paraphernalia along with endangering children.

Sigler was also issued a minor misdemeanor citation for drug paraphernalia. She suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, drugs are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.