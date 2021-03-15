Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in Sunday night stabbing

MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee woman is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Sunday night.
Martina Ann Delao, 25, is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old woman with a knife in the 1400 block of Picadilly Lane. The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries reported to not be life-threatening. Police responded to the location around 7:15 p.m.
Delao was booked into the Lucas County jail on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated menacing.
