Police say the suspect is believed to have broken into a vehicle parked at Union Elementary School.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of breaking into a car parked at Union Elementary School.

The suspect is driving a gray Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, according to police.

Police say the suspect is using the victim's debit card at an ATM in the photos below.

If you have any information, you are asked to email dsanderson@maumee.org.

