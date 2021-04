Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis says the men robbed the store just before 6 p.m. on Sunday

MAUMEE, Ohio — Police are searching for three men who they say robbed an AT&T store in Maumee on Sunday afternoon.

Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis, says three black males robbed the store on Conant Street just before 6 p.m.

Chief Tullis says the suspects fled the store in a white car before ditching it and getting into a black SUV.

Chief Tullis says no one was hurt at the store.