Crime

Driver with suspected grenade in car leads officer on chase, crashes into police car and Beer Thirty

It's unknown if the possible grenade in the Maumee man's car was live or not; bomb squad was called to the scene at the Front Street bar Saturday.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Maumee man is to appear before a judge Monday after an incident Saturday in which he allegedly fled from police, led officers on a chase and ended up crashing into a police cruiser and a bar - all while traveling with a suspected grenade in his vehicle. 

Augustine C. Rancatore, 18, is charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer - a third-degree felony - and was booked into the Lucas County jail on Saturday.

According to court documents, Rancatore was being stopped for a traffic violation at Airport Road and Western Avenue when he fled. Toledo police pursued Rancatore and he crashed into a police car and into Beer Thirty at 1316 Front St. 

A police report states that the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called out to the crash scene at Beer Thirty after a search of Rancatore's car revealed a possible live hand grenade in the center console. The bomb squad retrieved the device and as of the time of the report had not yet determined if it was live. 

