Maumee man charged after allegedly shooting his brother

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Maumee man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting his own brother in west Toledo Thursday.

Danny Brandon, 77, is accused of shooting his brother after an argument Thursday, Toledo Police Department said.

Brandon was visiting his brother in the 4000 block of Willys Parkway when he got angry and accused his brother of taking his things, Toledo police reported.

The victim told police Brandon then pulled a gun and chased him around the outside of his home, shooting him once in the leg.

The man told police that after he was shot he was able to get back inside the home and lock his brother out.

Brandon then fired his gun at the door of his brother's home before fleeing, the victim told police.

