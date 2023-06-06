Police take several people into custody in north Toledo 'mass arrest' event

Police responded to a north Toledo street several times in a short period of time early Tuesday.

Several people are in custody after allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct in a city street in north Toledo early Tuesday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 700 block of N. Erie Street several times in a short period of time around 1:30 a.m. Police claimed several suspects were seen jumping on vehicles, throwing trash and "being disorderly" throughout the night.

Law enforcement arrested multiple suspects in what they described as a "mass arrest" event and booked them into Lucas County Jail.

Police charged Tyrone Murphy, Shantiffany Lawler, Jae Juan Reid and Lashawn Staples with Riot and set their bonds each at $2,500. Reid is due back in court on June 21. Murphy is due back in court on June 22. The other two suspects do not have court dates set yet.