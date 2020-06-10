Man convicted on six counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting victim under the age of 14 in Bedford Twp.

51-year-old Martin Worley was extradited from North Carolina and convicted by a unanimous decision for charges in the sexual assault of a minor in 2012 and 2013.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Monroe County jury has convicted an Erie man on six total charges of criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 14 in 2012 and 2013.

Martin Worley, now 51, of Erie was convicted after a two-day trial by a unanimous vote. He was convicted of charges of five counts of criminal sexual conduct of the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct of the second degree.

Two of the charges come with a mandatory 25 year prison sentence, lifetime electronic monitoring and lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

According to the release by the Monroe County Courthouse, Worley was accused of sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 14 in Bedford Twp.

To answer to the charges, he was extradited from North Carolina to Monroe County. Following the verdict, Worley is being held in jail pending his sentencing.