Married couple found dead in Paulding County; man admits to killings

PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 6 and pertains to violent crime in Toledo.

A Paulding County man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a married couple.

Clay Dockery, 23, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder. He was arrested in Ashtabula County.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, were found dead on their property located on Road 123 in Latty Township. Officers were conducting a welfare check after the woman's coworkers reported she had not been showing up to work or answering her phone in recent days.

The man was found dead in a barn. Police said "preliminary observation" led them to believe someone killed the couple.

As the scene was being processed, police received information that the couple had recent interaction with Dockery. Dockery was found in possession of a vehicle owned by Bruce Williams.

Dockery was also charged with theft. He will eventually be extradited back to Paulding County.

An arraignment date has not been set.