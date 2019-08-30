TOLEDO, Ohio — A Northwood man is behind bars in Lucas County, accused of threatening to blow up Toledo Municipal Court.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Brandon Darling had just left a meeting with his probation officer in the court when he was overheard saying “I’m going to blow this place up.”

Darling was arrested and arraigned Friday morning.

He’s being held on $10,000 bond and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing next week.

