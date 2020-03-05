COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — A man sentenced to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Jacob Sullivan died Thursday at a hospital, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. It is being treated as a natural death.

The 47-year-old Sullivan had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen’s mother.

Jurors decided in March 2019 that Sullivan should get the death penalty. Grace Packer’s mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

