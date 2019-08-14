CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Well, this one's for the books, folks -- a 7-Eleven robbery in Chesapeake with a pretty strange twist.

Police are looking for a man who robbed the convenience store at 1025 Eden Way North on August 9.

Instead of being donned in the regular ski mask, this man wore a baby t-shirt with holes cut in the front for eyesight, we assume.

PHOTOS: 7-Eleven robbery suspect wears baby shirt as mask

He was also wearing a yellow drawstring bag on his chest as a backpack and was armed with a knife.

Police ask that if you know anything about this suspect, described as a black male, bald and wearing all black at the time of the robbery, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

