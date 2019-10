TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in discovering the whereabouts of a man wanted for the felonious assault of a 68-year-old woman after a traffic accident.

Rashaad Sulton, 29, is wanted for the Sept. 21 incident. The victim suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the assault.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.