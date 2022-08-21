Man undergoes life-saving surgery after being shot Sunday morning

A Toledo man is facing multiple felonious assault weapons charges after allegedly shooting a man and his girlfriend on Avondale.

Court records say Jermaine Jackson produced a handgun and shot Terrence Turner multiple times after an altercation in a home on Avondale Ave. near Brown Ave.

Turner was transported to the hospital and had to undergo life-saving surgery from the shooting.

Turner's condition is unknown at this time.

The victim's girlfriend, Nieejah Johnson was also shot at multiple times.

Johnson says Jackson fired multiple shots at her after she ran from the home and down the street.

Johnson identified Jackson as the shooter through a photo array.

