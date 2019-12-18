TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a Toledo man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and tried to shoot her on Friday the 13th.

Court documents show Idris Abdulrahman, 34, went into the residence oin the 400 block of Havre Street on Dec. 13.

He threatened a woman inside - even pulling the trigger before the gun jammed. He also allegedly struck her several times in the head and then forced her with the gun to go to his pace of residence, according to detectives.

Abdulrahman is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. Authorities locked him up inside the Lucas County jail on Tuesday.

