COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man and a teenage boy have been arrested after the windows of more than 100 vehicles were shot out with a pellet gun in Commerce City, according to police.

A release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said officers began receiving calls at around 7 a.m. Saturday that people living in the south area of the city had the windows of their vehicles shot out by an apparent pellet gun. As they were responding to the calls, more victims began calling in.

"Like who thinks to do that. Oh ya, I’m just going to go shoot up some cars tonight. It makes no sense," said Audrey Ellis, who had the back window of her van shot out. "What if my kids were in the car. That’s what keeps going through my mind. It’s messed up. Why would someone come do this?"

Ellis and her husband woke up to the sound of police knocking on their door. The rigid crevices carved out of the windshield now leave a hole in the family car.

"I was kind of shocked actually," said Ellis. "She said your vehicle has basically been shot at. A bunch of other ones have been shot out too."

CCPD said at around 8 a.m., a witness reported a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street. Officers contacted the two people in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, and determined they were suspects in the window shooting spree. They also found a pellet gun and ammunition, according to the release.

Police said more than 100 vehicles had been discovered with their windows shot out as of 3 p.m. Police expect there to be even more victims.

The adult suspect has been identified as Tomas Medina. The teen's name is not being released because he is a juvenile. Both were arrested on numerous accounts of criminal mischief, according to the release. Medina also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the release said.

Police said the general area where the crimes happened is bordered by East 66th Avenue to the north, 60th Avenue to the south, Glencoe Street to the west and Quebec Parkway to the east.

Neighbors are left wondering why someone would do this.

"Out of all the cars here, ours had to get shot with the BB gun," said Ellis' husband Jordan Landeros. "We don’t got the money right now and it’s hard for us. Living here, it’s low income. We just make it paycheck to paycheck."