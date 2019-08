FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont Police say one person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting.

Police were called to the 500 block of W. State St. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived to the scene, police say they found a 39-year-old male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Kiddey at the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464.