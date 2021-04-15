Man taken into custody for Monroe shooting

42-year-old male suspect's identity will be revealed following arraignment.

MONROE, Mich. — A suspect is in custody, charged with the attempted murder of a 45-year-old man in Monroe on Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Monroe police officers were dispatched to the area of the 1000 block of East Fifth Street after multiple gunshots were reported in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

The victim was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The victim has been stabilized and is expected to recover.

The 42-year-old male suspect was known by the victim and attempts to locate him were made.

On Thursday, the suspect arrived at the Monroe Police Department to speak with detectives. The suspect was cooperative with police and was taken into custody and lodged in the Monroe County jail.

His arraignment is expected on Friday in the 1st District Court of Monroe. The suspect's identity will be released following arraignment.