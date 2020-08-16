Man suspected of killing 4 people in Mich. at large; police believe he fled north

Sumpter Township police found two men and two women, all in their 30s, dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday.

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for a wanted man suspected of shooting and killing two women and two men, all in their 30s, Saturday in Wayne County, Mich., and then fleeing.

Officers found the four victims dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home in the 24000 block of Martinsville Road, according to the Sumpter Township Police Department.

Crews on the scene called a crime scene response team from the Michigan State Police Department to assist in the investigation.

Detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey, of Sumpter Township, as a suspect. He is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, according to police.

Police say investigators learned Bailey had fled north, possibly heading to the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

Investigators also learned the suspect had confessed to the killings of several people through phone and texts, according to police.

Police began tracking Bailey as he ran north and located his car abandoned near Bay City, a city located near the base of the Saginaw Bay on Lake Huron.