TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating on overnight stabbing in north Toledo. This happened on Aria Drive near Majestic Drive.

Police are not releasing many details but do say one man was stabbed in his stomach and was rushed to a hospital, where he immediately went into surgery. His injuries are said to be serious.

Police were at the home taking pictures and gathering evidence. We are being told that there was a small child inside the home as well as a woman, neither of whom suffered any injuries.

There are no arrests yet.

