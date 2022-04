Officers found two people in an altercation, one of whom was wounded.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a north Toledo apartment early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the apartment in the 3000 block of Elm Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a person having been stabbed.

They found two people in an altercation, one of whom had an arm wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, police said.