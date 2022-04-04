Man stabbed in north Toledo early Saturday

The man told police his attacker grabbed money and fled after stabbing him in the 3400 block of Chase Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent aggravated robbery early Saturday, Toledo police said.

The man told police he was walking in the 3400 block of Chase Street in north Toledo around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when an unknown man tried to grab something from him.

The attacker struggled with the man and then stabbed him in the leg before taking money and fleeing the scene, the man told police.

The man was able to walk to a nearby Toledo fire station for help. He was taken to Mercy Health -- St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment, where he was interviewed by detectives.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, police said.