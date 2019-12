TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after an early morning stabbing in central Toledo on Monday.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Detroit Avenue near Nebraska around 2 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed inside a home by another man and was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The victim's condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unclear what sparked the stabbing.