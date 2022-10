Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by an unknown person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday.

The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has been opened.

This is a developing story.