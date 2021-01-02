Police said 49-year-old Rodney Slechter of Lima died at the scene.

ADA, Ohio — A man was stabbed and killed during a fight in the city of Ada in Hardin County early Monday morning.

Ada Police Chief Michael Harnishfeger said officers were called to a home on West Montford Street for a "disturbance involving a knife" at 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Rodney Slechter of Lima stabbed.

Officers rendered first aid to Slechter, but he died at the scene.

Police said the man accused of stabbing Slechter was still in the home when officers arrived. He was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the fight with Slechter.

Harnishfeger said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Ada police on the case.