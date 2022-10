The shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo.

Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 43-00 block of West Alexis Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.