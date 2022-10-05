Man shot Tuesday in east Toledo

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 7-00 block of Seigel Court near Wofford Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in east Toledo on Tuesday.

Toledo Police responded to a call of a person shot just after 4:30 p.m. in the 7-00 block of Seigel Court near Wofford Dr.

The victim, Kevin Williams, 30, was transported to the hospital by car before TPD arrived on scene. Williams appeared to have a gunshot wound.

An investigation has been opened into the matter.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.