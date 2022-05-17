Man shot in chest early Tuesday at north Toledo apartment complex

The suspect fled from the Greenbelt Place Apartments before officers arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot inside a north Toledo apartment early Tuesday morning.

Toledo police responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street at the Greenbelt Place Apartments and found Brayden Martinson, 19, shot multiple times. He was inside his sister's apartment when someone pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.

Martinson was shot at least once in the chest and was transported to the hospital. According to a police report, his injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were seen searching the complex and looking in multiple apartments with guns drawn.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.