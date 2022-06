A victim was shot in south Toledo and transported to Fire Station #4 on Hill Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at 4460 South Avenue just west of Wenz Road in south Toledo at about 4 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

The victim was transported to Station 4 on Hill Avenue, TFRD said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Toledo Police Department is still on the scene at the 4400 block of South Avenue.