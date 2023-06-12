Man shot in parking lot of south Toledo bar early Sunday

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot early Sunday morning outside a south Toledo bar.

According to a Toledo police report, officers were sent to an area hospital just before 2:30 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Izaiah Mays, told police he was shot in the parking lot of Vibe Lounge, located at 710 S. Reynolds Road.

His injuries were not life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.