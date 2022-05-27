Man shot on East Park Street, Toledo police say

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. So far, no suspects are in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and injured in north Toledo early Friday morning, according to Toledo police.

The incident occurred on East Park Street near Hartman Street sometime around 2 a.m.

According to police on scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as not life threatening. Their identity has not yet been released.

At this point, no suspects are in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.