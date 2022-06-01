Man shot, killed Tuesday night in central Toledo

The shooting followed an altercation in the 1500 block of Vance St., according to TPD. The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the hospital. There are no suspects.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in central Toledo early Tuesday night.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation in the 1500 block of Vance Street around 9:45 p.m., Toledo Police Department Lt. Dan Gerken told our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s. He was shot several times on the sidewalk and died at the hospital, Gerken said.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Police are gathering witnesses, but there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.





