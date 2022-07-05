Man shot and killed Tuesday morning in central Toledo

Officers located Annise Purifie, 24, inside his vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in central Toledo.

Toledo police were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway about 6:30 a.m. Officers located Annise Purifie inside his vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene and later died at the hospital, according to Toledo police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.