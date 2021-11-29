Man shot and killed Sunday night in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Toledo.
Toledo police responded to the 3500 block of North Erie Street about 10 p.m. 29-year-old Dameon Bates was located inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Toledo Police Department news release, Mychal Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide. Police say Smith and Bates were friends.
Smith was booked into Lucas County Jail. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.