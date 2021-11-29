Man shot and killed Sunday night in north Toledo

29-year-old Dameon Bates was located inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Toledo.

Toledo police responded to the 3500 block of North Erie Street about 10 p.m. 29-year-old Dameon Bates was located inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Toledo Police Department news release, Mychal Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide. Police say Smith and Bates were friends.