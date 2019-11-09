TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot overnight in Toledo on Toronto near Arlington around 1 a.m., according to Toledo Police.

Police got a call of a person shot and when they arrived they didn’t find a victim. A male was shot and apparently was taken to the hospital by a friend. Numerous shell casings were found on Toronto near an alley and police also found a gun laying in the street.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim, but witnesses tell police they saw several people running down Toronto toward Anthony Wayne Trail. No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.