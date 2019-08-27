TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in east Toledo.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the hand at the corner of Earl and Rogers.

A short distance away on Easterly Court inside the Weiler Homes, police found casings scattered all over the parking lot.

Several cars were also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This makes five shootings in 24 hours across the city of Toledo as another man was also shot overnight in west Toledo.

