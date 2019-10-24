FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria police have identified a person who died at the site of a home invasion on Saturday as a 30-year-old Toledo man.

According to police, Christopher F. Cavaness Jr. was the person found dead at the scene of the home invasion on Lytle Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found the homeowner injured with a gunshot wound, and a masked man dead after being shot. According to the police report, two men broke into the home and got into a physical struggle with the homeowner. The second man remains at large. He bolted before police arrived, and no vehicle description was available.

The homeowner was released from the hospital on Saturday night. Because the investigation is ongoing, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno did not release who or how many people actually fired off a gun.

After an autopsy was performed at the Lucas County Coroner's Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation performed a fingerprint search and determined the deceased to be Cavaness.

Fostoria police say the house on Lytle Street was targeted and "there is no information to indicate it was a random act. Further, no further details will be released as to compromise the investigation and jeopardize the search for the other suspect."

Anyone who has information that could lead to the identification of the second intruder is asked to call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.

RELATED: One home intruder dead, another on the loose in Fostoria

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured following Fostoria home invasion