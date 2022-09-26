x
Crime

Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say

According to a report, shots were fired after two men got into a fight.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. 

Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim. 

Police said in a report the man was treated on scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue and transported to a hospital. 

Shell casings were recovered at the scene. The case remains under investigation. 

