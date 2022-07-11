Toddler shoots west Toledo man in face

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 22, 2022.
Police were dispatched to a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department station shortly after midnight on Monday in response to a gunshot wound.
Frederick Marsh Jr. and his girlfriend drove to Station 11 seeking help after Marsh had been shot in the face by a toddler residing in a Toledo home, according to a police report.
It is not known how the gun got in the toddler's hands, or who the gun or toddler belonged to.
Marsh was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The situation is still under investigation.