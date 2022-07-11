Toddler shoots west Toledo man in face

The man remains in critical condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 22, 2022.

Police were dispatched to a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department station shortly after midnight on Monday in response to a gunshot wound.

Frederick Marsh Jr. and his girlfriend drove to Station 11 seeking help after Marsh had been shot in the face by a toddler residing in a Toledo home, according to a police report.

It is not known how the gun got in the toddler's hands, or who the gun or toddler belonged to.