Man shot in East Toledo Saturday

Police are investigating after the man said he was shot while doing a business deal.

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Toledo Police are investigating after West Toledo man was shot in the 1500 block of Idaho Street shortly before noon Saturday.

The man told police he had gone to Idaho Street with an acquaintance to meet someone for business. During the transaction, the man was shot, Toledo police said.

The suspects in the shooting ran from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Charles Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.