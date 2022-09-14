TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night

According to a report, police were alerted by a 'Shotspotter' device.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.

A 22-year-old man was located in the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said many of the details in the incident are unclear at this time. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.