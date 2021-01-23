Man shot in central Toledo; suspect on the run

Police are investigating a shooting at Auburn Avenue and Goodale Avenue, where a man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injury after being shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is hospitalized Friday night with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a suspect in central Toledo. The shooter is on the run.

The victim was shot near Auburn Avenue and Goodale Avenue. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the midsection, according to a Toledo police detective on the scene.

The victim was inside a car when authorities believe a car pulled up alongside him. The suspect shot at the victim and struck him at least once.

The suspect fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or suspect is available at this time.

No one is in custody, according to police. The area of Auburn Avenue and Goodale Avenue was taped off as of 8 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.