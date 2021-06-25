Man shot in back while checking to see if parked driver needed help in Seneca Co.

The victim stopped to check on a car on the side of the road. Roshawn Miller, 22, rolled down his window and started shooting. The victim was hit through his seat.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A victim is recovering, and a man is facing charges after a roadside shooting in Seneca County Friday night.

A 25-year-old man from Bloomville spotted a silver car with no plates parked on the side of SR-4 south of Attica. He pulled up next to the car to see if it was broken down and that’s when the driver rolled down his window and began shooting at him, the victim told deputies at the scene.

One of the rounds struck the victim in the back through his car seat as he drove away from the shooter.

Dispatch received a complaint of a car matching the same description as the shooter’s south on SR-4 in Venice Township. The driver further matched the description of the suspect. Deputies carried out a felony stop and ordered the driver out at gunpoint before taking him into custody.

Evidence was found that tied the driver to the shooting and during a search of the vehicle, a gun was found under the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff's office.

Roshawn Miller, 22, of Gahanna, was arrested and charged with having a weapon under disability. Pending results of the investigation, Miller faces additional charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.