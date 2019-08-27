TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in east Toledo.

The shooting happened at Weiler Homes around 1:30 a.m.

Police responded to the scene and found 24-year-old Davionne Watson across from the location near Rodgers St.

Watson was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm, and told police he was shot while he was walking through the complex.

Police found two different types of shell casings at the scene.Several cars were also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made as police say there is little suspect information at this time.

This makes five shootings in 24 hours across the city of Toledo as another man was also shot overnight in west Toledo.

